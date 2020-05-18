Release wages of ReT, SSA teachers: Saroori

Seeking intervention of Lt. Governor GC Murmu, senior Congress leader, Ghulam Mohammed Saroori on Monday appealed the government to release pending wages of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and ReT teachers in J&K.

“Belonging to poor background, these SSA and Rehber-e-Taleem (ReT) teahers have been facing hardship due to the non-payment of salaries for the last six months and the ongoing lockdown has made their lives worst,” said Saroori, in a statement.

Saroori said as the country was passing though the tough time, these people have become dependent upon others in absence of no wages.

“They do not have anything in pocket to buy essentials for their residences. These people who studied and started serving in rural areas to increase literacy rate, have huge contribution in the education system. However, the authorities concerned are turning blind eyes towards their suffering,” said Saroori.

He said despite being backbone of the education system in rural J&K the SSA or ReT teachers were facing negligence from the department.

“The Government should ensure the pending salaries of SSA and ReT teachers are released,” he demanded.