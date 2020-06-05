Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections available: JK Govt

Jammu and Kashmir government today clarified that provision of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir is available in jobs and admission to Educational Institutions at Union territory level on the pattern of Centre under Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019.

A GAD circular said while referring to provision of reservation for EWS at Central level under Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, stated that “Similarly, in terms of SRO 518 of 2019 dated 02.09.2019, 10% reservation is available to the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir belonging to ‘the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category for applying to the government jobs and admission in Educational Institutions in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

For availing the benefit, the candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category need to possess Income and Asset Certificate issued by the Competent Authority.

“The Income and Asset Certificate for applying to jobs and admission at the Central Level is issued as per Annexure ‘A’ to Circular No. 19-GAD of 2019 dated 30.03.2019, while as Economically Weaker Sections, (EWSs) certificate for the purpose of applying for jobs and admission at the level of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is issued as per Form XIV-A in terms of J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, read with amendments carried out vide SRO 518 of 2019 dated 02.09.2019,” the GAD informed.

It stated that persons who are covered under the existing scheme of reservation at the Central Level namely Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Central List as applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) are not entitled for claiming the benefit under Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category. At the level of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir reserved categories falling under category of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes are not entitled for claiming the benefit under Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category.

The government clarified by saying that the Income and Asset Certificate in favour of the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category (excluding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes under Central List as applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) shall be issued in the prescribed format as per Annexure ‘A’ to Circular No. 19-GAD of 2019 dated 30.03.2019 for applying to the jobs in the Central Government and admission to Educational Institutions in the Government of India.

“The Income and Asset Certificate in favour of the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category (excluding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes viz; RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP) shall be issued in the prescribed format as per Form XIV-A in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, read with amendments carried out vide SRO 518 of 2019 dated 02.09.2019, for applying to the jobs in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and admission to Educational Institutions of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”