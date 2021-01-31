Resolution of K-issue imperative for peace, development: Mehbooba

Asserting that iron fist policy of union government is bound to prove counterproductive, former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for steering Jammu and Kashmir out of present turmoil and ensure lasting peace and development.

“Peace has to be restored on border, the daily rush to Kashmir graveyards has to end, the bloodshed of our youngsters has to stop and for all this resolution of Kashmir issue was essential,” Mehbooba said while addressing party workers, here today, on the second day of her 3-day visit to border districts of Rajouri-Poonch.

She was accompanied by General Secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary, former legislators Yashpal Sharma, Firdous Tak, MR Qureshi and senior party leaders including Vijay Dogra, Satpal Charak, Rajinder Manhas, Varinder Singh Sonu, Shamim Dar, district president, Shamim Ganai, Advocate Maroof Hussain, Javaid Choudhary, Lala Manzoor, Gurmeet Singh Raja, Zahida Choudhary, Parvaiz Wafa, Aazam Sagar, Najeeb Mughal, Naresh Sharma, Advocate Syed Taj Hussain, Advocate Majid Shah and Rajat Gupta.