January 5, 2021

Restore essential services, clear roads of snow: Advisor Bhatnagar

January 5, 2021
File Pic of Advisor Bhatnagar
Following heavy snowfall in Kashmir and many parts of Jammu division, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday impressed upon the officers to work 24×7 with commitment and proficiency to ensure that 100 percent roads were cleared of snow across Kashmir and snow-bound areas of Jammu division.

Advisor Bhatnagar also directed the officials that men and machinery already stationed near inter-district roads, connecting arteries and roads leading to hospitals and other emergency services should be pressed into services for timely clearance of snow.

