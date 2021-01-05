Restore essential services, clear roads of snow: Advisor Bhatnagar

Following heavy snowfall in Kashmir and many parts of Jammu division, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday impressed upon the officers to work 24×7 with commitment and proficiency to ensure that 100 percent roads were cleared of snow across Kashmir and snow-bound areas of Jammu division.

Advisor Bhatnagar also directed the officials that men and machinery already stationed near inter-district roads, connecting arteries and roads leading to hospitals and other emergency services should be pressed into services for timely clearance of snow.