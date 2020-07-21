'Restore statehood to address simmering political disengagement in J&K'

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday emphasized the urgency for restoration of statehood to J&K in order to overcome the simmering political disengagement prevalent among people.

Addressing a meeting of JKAP leaders and prominent workers at party office here, Bukhari said re-establishing J&K as a state would be a practical step to bring good governance, economic development and peace and stability to the region.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has reached a stage where people have virtually lost trust on institution of governance and political process,” he said.

Bukhari said any further delay in restoration of the statehood can increase the feeling of powerlessness, cynicism and lack of confidence in the political process, politicians and democratic institutions within J&K.

“JKAP reiterates its demand and reminds the country’s leadership of its promise on J&K’s statehood. People are anxiously waiting for the announcement of this decision and sooner the better,” Bukhari said.

Meanwhile, the JKAP President urged the Lt. Governor to go for one-time electricity and water usage charges waiver for all small, medium and large commercial and other business establishments especially in the tourism sector which is already in distress since August 5 last year.

“Almost all the shopkeepers, traders, and other small, medium and big business units including private schools have been badly hit since August last year and the COVID19 pandemic has grossly added to their woes. We demand these charges should be waived off for commercial sector in view of the prevailing circumstances,” Bukhari said.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders including Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Vijay Bakaya and others.