Restore statehood to J&K: Rajni Patil

Newly appointed AICC incharge for J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil Saturday demanded restoration of statehood to J&K and protection of land and jobs for locals.

Patil who is on five-day tour to J&K, arrived here to review the party affairs and issues of people, in a bid to revamp the party.

The senior Congress leader chaired a series of party meetings on day 1 of her visit. She was accompanied by Secretary AICC, Sudhir Sharma.

Addressing Kissan Sammelan at Bahu Chowk here, Patil lashed out at the government of India for downgrading the erstwhile J&K state into two Union territories.

“Bifurcating the state into two UTs was an unconstitutionally and unilateral move. We have heard about UT becoming state. But this is the first time that a state has been downgraded,” she said, demanding restoration of the statehood.

She also demanded safeguards over land and jobs for locals in J&K, while appealing to the government of India to restore 4G internet services.

“The Congress would fight for the genuine rights of the people who have undergone numerous sufferings during the past four years especially post August 5, 2019, ” she said.

About Congress, Patil said the situation through which the party was going through needs a serious thinking. “No one can defeat Congress. If Congress is defeated, it is because of Congress itself and no one else can defeat the party. Hence, we should get united,” she said.

Patil said she wanted to unite and strengthen Congress in J&K. Referring to the suffering of businessmen, students, farmers of J&K, Patil said Congress will fight for their rights.

She attacked the government for the anti-farmers legislations besides criticizing it for its failure to prevent atrocities on women, referring to Hathras rape and murder case.

J&K Congress chief, GA Mir referred to challenges the party faced during the past more than six years, in the opposition at Delhi as well as in J&K.