Restrictions on non-essential activities in Jammu

District Mmagistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Saturday ordered imposition of restrictions on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am in the territorial limits of the district.

The District Magistrate has issued the order vide powers conferred upon her under section 144 of CrPC under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and Disaster Management Act-2005.

As per the order, the restrictions have been imposed in accordance to the guidelines and instructions issued by the state executive committee of department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction for regulating activities within Jammu and Kashmir for effective containment of COVID19 from July 4 till further orders.