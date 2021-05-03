Revenue officer dismissed from service

The J&K government has dismissed the Naib Tehsildar Pulwama-II from service invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

“The activities of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar, Pulwama –II are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” was the reason cited by the government order issued in this connection on April 30, 2021.

Along with him, a government teacher from Kralpora, Kupwara was also dismissed from the service on similar ground and invoking similar proviso, yet through a separate order issued on the same date.

Sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal of dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.

“The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar, Pulwama- II, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” read a GAD order no 398.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar, Pulwama – II,” the order further read.

“Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Nazir Ahmad Wani from service with immediate effect,” the order read.

Earlier on April 21, the government had set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinize the cases of employees involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities.