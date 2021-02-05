Revenue officers delegation calls on Shaleen Kabra

A delegation of All J&K Revenue officers Association led by Fayaz Ah Baba called on Principal Secretary Revenue Shaleen Kabra in Jammu.

The delegation took up demands and grievances of revenue officials with the Principal Secretary.

As per handout, the association apprised him about the demands which include: confirmation of all Look after Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars, filling of KAS slots(Revenue) by the Senior Tehsildars, providing vehicles and accommodation to all Tehsildars. The demands also include upgrading of infrastructure in Tehsils and Nayabats and enhancing GP of Naib Tehsildars.

“Principal Secretary Revenue gave the delegation patient hearing and assured that all genuine demands would be filled shortly,” reads handout.