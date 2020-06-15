Revocation of SRO 202 victory of stakeholders: Rana

National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Monday described the revocation of SRO 202 as a triumph of those appointed under the provision in J&K and those aspiring for employment in government sector.

“Better late than never, the course correction was the only rightful option for the administration as the SRO 202 lacked logic and reason,” Rana said reacting to the reported decision of the administration in dispensing with the rule.

Rana hoped the administration will now release all the emoluments to the appointees under SRO 202 which would have accrued to them in accordance with the earlier rules.

“This will be the least to balm their miseries they and their families have undergone over the years,” Rana said.

He said the administration should come up with a road map in this regard and not precipitate the situation to such an extent that the affected employees were forced to press for their dues.

He complimented the stakeholders for their resilience and single-mindedness with which they stood firm for their rights.

Rana hoped the employees would reciprocate and redirect their gratitude by rededicating themselves to public service and contributing their bit in resolving the problems faced by the people.