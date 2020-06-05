Revoke SRO 202, frame new employment policy: Rana

Seeking immediate revocation of “discriminatory” SRO 202, provincial President National Conference, Devender Singh Rana Friday urged the administration to come up with a comprehensive employment policy in tone with the commitments being made for nearly one year now since the imposition of Central rule in J&K to combat the burgeoning unemployment problem.

In a statement, Rana said the administration has no clue about the level of unemployment and un-employability in the absence of an authentic verified database.

He said this exercise too was “sabotaged”, as a result of which the policy planners remain ignorant about the magnitude of the issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No tangible road map has been prepared despite liberal promises being made on the employment front,” said Rana, hoping the administration will take youth into confidence in this regard with assurance about safeguarding the interests of permanent residents and providing equitable opportunities to all belonging to different regions of J&K.

On SRO 202, Rana said the rule has been demoralising for the employees selected under this proviso and also the aspiring candidates as it brings parity among the government servants. He urged the administration to revoke the SRO 202 with retrospective effect.

He described the SRO 202 as against natural justice and well defined maxim of “equal pay for equal work”, saying the five-year probation instead of two years with denial of increments was frustrating for the employees and job seeking unemployed educated youth.

“This SRO does not only render the appointees stagnant with minimum of the pay scale but also denies them the benefit of career advancement,” he said, adding the provision does not stand the test of principle of equality.

He said the issue has been taken up at the appropriate forums several times, but the administration was preferring muteness than showing inclination to undertake the course correction and to bring about parity in the government service.

Rana exhorted the administration to come up with a blueprint on the number of vacancies in various categories and time schedule for filling up these on fast-track basis.

He stressed the need for focussed attention towards youth empowerment with thrust on employability, which he said was an viable option to tackle large scale unemployment problem.