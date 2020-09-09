Robust mechanism in place for ensuring J&K's development: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that robust mechanism was in place to ensure boom in developmental activities across Jammu and Kashmir.

The The Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during his visit to Kathua District to review the developmental scenario of the district. During his visit, the LG met various public representatives and delegations to get first hand appraisal of local issues and developmental aspirations of the people of the district.

He remarked that comprehensive mechanism is being put in place for carrying out developmental activities in the Jammu and Kashmir, adding that ongoing development works are being monitored for their implementation in right earnest.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 31.77 cr and laid e-foundation for projects costing Rs 18.87 cr. He called for regular review of mega projects including industrial Biotechnology Park, GMC Kathua to ensure their timely completion.

He observed that while formulating the District plan, convergence must be encouraged and special efforts must be put in to narrow the target achievement gaps. Plan must be practical and feasible to fulfill people’s aspirations.

He asked the officers to lay special focus on prompt service delivery through speedy and timely disposal of public grievances and further directed them to mobilize all the available resources for completion of all ongoing and languishing projects. Stressing on inter-department coordination, he asked the officers to remove the bottlenecks, coming in the way of completion of any project, in a time bound manner.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on the saturation of Centrally Sponsored & individual beneficiary oriented schemes. He directed the concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries under these schemes.

He also directed the concerned officers to meet deadline of September 30 for 100% Aadhaar Seeding of Ration Cards, Aadhar Generation, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registration, besides other individual beneficiary oriented schemes.

The Lt Governor enquired about availability and supply of potable water in Kandi areas and directed the District Administration to take necessary measures in this regard. He further called for adopting a proactive approach in covering all the targeted households under the JalJeevan mission and other Water Supply Schemes.