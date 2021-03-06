Rohit Kansal reviews preparedness for power supply during summer

Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) RohitKansal Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the summer preparedness of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) and Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL) to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply during summer months.

The meeting was attended by Chairman JPDCL, Chairman JKPTCL, Chairman KPDCL, Managing Directors of JPDCL and JKPTCL, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of allied corporations of Jammu division.

The meeting held in depth deliberations on various short term and medium term measures initiated by the corporations of the department for smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the summer months besides several ongoing projects delayed on account of legal, arbitration and other issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers to enhance their working capacity to meet the required deadlines.

He stressed on making the system robust so that every project created gives appropriate result.

Kansal asked the officers to integrate every new asset fully into the system so that outcome is on expected lines.

He directed the companies to work in synergy and full coordination so that desired results are achieved on the ground.

Regarding the several ongoing transmission projects, the Principal Secretary was informed that massive capacity addition works have been taken up well in advance on Fast Track basis and the Transformation Capacities of 160MVA at 220/132KV Level at Grid Station Barn, 20MVA at 132/33kV Level at Grid Station Gladni& 20MVA at 132/33kV Level at Grid Station Canal would be accomplished before the required deadline which will largely address the overloading issue in Jammu district.

Likewise, the Principal Secretary was further informed that two major transmission Projects at Kathua and Samba with transformation capacity of 320MVA at 220/66KV level are expected to be added by ending March this year and they will alleviate overloading issues at 220KV Grids and improve the reliability and quality of power supply.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the progress on new Transmission Line between Grid Sub Stations Jatwal and Bishnah and commissioning of 132KV Draba- Chandak Transmission Line. He was informed that the projects will be completed by April and May this year respectively.

RohitKansal directed the concerned officers that while executing these projects, safety and welfare of ground level workers is paramount. He stressed on them that personal and systematic safety should be given importance while carrying out works at these projects.