Roshni used for selective targeting: Jammu civil society

The civil society members in Jammu including retired bureaucrats, writers, traders, lawyers and sarpanchs Sunday said that the “Roshni land scam” was being used for selective targeting.

Prominent citizens of Jammu Sunday accused the “divisive elements” of creating fear psychosis and sense of insecurity among a particular section of people living in Bathindi and Sunjwan.

Retired deputy commissioner and eminent Punjabi writer, Khalid Hussain; retired Deputy Commissioner, Khawaja Ghulam Ahmad; retired Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Qureshi; prominent lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad; prominent businessmen Sheikh Javed Iqbal; retired ETO Naseem Malik; Sarpanch Bathindi Noor Alam; retired AEE Muhammad Ameen Bhat; lawyer Danish Bhat addressed a news conference here to bring the attention of the government toward this issue.

“In Bathindi there have been three continuous protests within a month. Had there been no timely intervention of the locals and Police on November 25, 2020, the situation could have snowballed into a major law and order problem. These protests are small triggers and the authorities should seriously look into it,” they said.

They questioned how a group of “anti-social elements” had succeeded to sneak in Bathindi despite deployment of the forces.

“J&K is very sensitive. The government should ensure security of Bathindi, Chawdi, Sunjwan, Gujjar Nagar and other residential colonies of the minorities which are vulnerable and there should be heavy deployment of the forces,” they said. Lawyer Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed said selective targeting of Bathindi and other such residential areas may hurt the peaceful atmosphere in the region.

“An attempt is being made to spread hatred in Jammu with a divisive agenda for the ongoing DDC polls. Differences are being created among the people and it should be avoided with the timely action from the government,” he said.

Retired Deputy Commissioner and eminent Punjabi writer, Khalid Hussain said that the manner in which “cherry picking” of irregularities of land allotments and regularisation under the Roshni scheme was being done created an impression that only one section of the people was culpable and needed to be taken to task.