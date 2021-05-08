Roster of Administrative Secretaries at Civil Sectt Srinagar, Jammu issued

J&K government on Saturday issued roster of Administrative Secretaries who would be available at Civil Secretariat Srinagar and Jammu from May 17 to June 30, 2021.

As per GAD order No 422, from May 17 to 31, 2021, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Shaleen Kabra, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Home/Revenue Department, Bipul Pathak, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare/ Animal Husbandry/Horticulture Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development/Information, Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports/Science & Technology Department, Ranjan P Thakur, IRTS Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, Hirdesh Kumar, IAS Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Transport/Election Department, Sarita Chouhan, IAS Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Labour & Employment Department, Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda, IAS Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Yasha Mudgul, IAS Secretary to the Government, Cooperative Department Simrandeep Singh, IAS Secretary to the Government Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction/IT Department Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department and Sushma Chouhan, IAS Secretary to the Government, Higher Education/Planning Department will be stationed at Civil Secretariat, Jammu as per day-wise roster.

During this period, as per the day-wise roster of Administrative Secretaries, Atal Dulloo, IAS Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Dheeraj Gupta, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government PW (R&B) Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government General Administration/Mining Department, B K Singh, IFS, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the Government Jal Shakti/Estates/Civil Aviation Department, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism/Culture Department, Sheikh Fayaz, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, Talat Parvez Rohella, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality & Protocol Department, Zubair Ahmad, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department, Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will remain stationed at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

As per day-wise roster from June 1 to 15, 2021, Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Dheeraj Gupta, IAS Housing& Urban Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Principal Secretary to the Government Skill Development Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration/Mining Department, B K Singh, IFS Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, M Raju, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti/Estates/Civil Aviation Department Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism/Culture Department, Sheikh Fayaz, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, Talat Parvez Rohella, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality & Protocol Department, Abdul Majid Bhat Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department and Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

During this period, as per the day-wise roster, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home/Revenue Department, Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare/Animal and Sheep Husbandry/Horticulture Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development/Information Department, Shailendra Kumar, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department, Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports/Science & Technology department, Ranjan P Thakur, IRTS Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, Hirdesh Kumar, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport/Election Department, Sarita Chouhan, IAS Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Labour & Employment Department, Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda, IAS Secretary to the Government, &Social Welfare Department, Yasha Mudgul, IAS Secretary to the Government, Cooperative Department, Simrandeep Singh, IAS Secretary to the Government Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction/IT Department, Sushma Chouhan, IAS Secretary to the Government, Higher Education/Planning Department, Zubair Ahmad, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

As per day-wise roster from June 15 to 30, 2021, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Shaleen Kabra, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Home/Revenue Department, Bipul Pathak, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare/Animal and Sheep Husbandry/Horticulture Department Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development/ Information Department, Shailendra Kumar, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department, Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports/Science & Technology Department, Ranjan P Thakur, IRTS Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, Hirdesh Kumar, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Transport/Election Department, Sarita Chouhan, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour & Employment Department, Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda, IAS Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Yasha Mudgul, IAS Secretary to the Government, Cooperative Department, Simrandeep Singh, IAS Secretary to the Government Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction/IT Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department and Sushma Chouhan, IAS Secretary to the Government, Higher Education/Planning Department will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat Jammu.

During this period, as per the day-wise roster, Atal Dulloo, IAS Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Dheeraj Gupta, IASs Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner Secretary to the Government General Administration/Mining Department, B.K. Singh, IFS Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, M. Raju, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti/Estates/Civil Aviation Department, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism/Culture Department, Sheikh Fayaz, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, Talat Parvez Rohella, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality & Protocol Department, Zubair Ahmad, KAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department and Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

“Further, in case of any kind of tour/travel outside the station as mentioned in the roster, the concerned Administrative Secretary shall provide prior intimation to the Chief Secretary,” the order read.