Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 10:56 PM

Rs 100 crore worth of land retrieved from 'encroachment' in Jammu

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 10:56 PM
Representational Photo

The housing and urban development department has removed decades-old “encroachment” on prime land worth Rs 100 crore in Jammu during a special drive, senior officials said on Sunday.

A strong contingent of police and civilian officials reached Gole Market in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality and retrieved the prime land from encroachment, they said.

Trending News
Modi chaired the 34th PRAGATI interaction with Union Secretaries of various Ministries and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs through video-conference. Photo: J&K information

PM sets 15th August 2022 as deadline for Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link project

Image source: PIB

Amid COVID-19, KVIC disbursed Rs 29.65 cr to Khadi institutions in J&K

Family members of the 'slain trio' hold protest outside PCR in Srinagar.

Hokersar encounter: Families of slain trio hold protest, claim they were innocent

File Photo

Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh after 3 days

All entry points to Gole Market were sealed and no vehicle was allowed there during the drive, they said.

“We have removed encroachments on 7 kanals of prime land valuing over Rs 100 crore. These were under encroachments for several decades,” principal secretary of the housing and urban development department Dheeraj Gupta, who supervised the anti-encroachment drive since late Saturday night, told PTI.

Gupta said the land belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir housing board. “We took measures to protect our land. There is no issue of it at all,” he said.

Latest News
Modi chaired the 34th PRAGATI interaction with Union Secretaries of various Ministries and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs through video-conference. Photo: J&K information

PM sets 15th August 2022 as deadline for Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link project

A health worker collects sample of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

Four travellers among 217 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, total 120744

Image source: PIB

Amid COVID-19, KVIC disbursed Rs 29.65 cr to Khadi institutions in J&K

Representational Photo

Global laptop market to hit 173mn units in 2020

“We have zero tolerance towards encroachments and the government is committed to removal of each and every encroacher from government lands,” he said.

People who occupied the prime land, however, said they were allotted the plots decades ago, a claim denied by the housing board. The occupants of the land also claimed that a court had put a stay on any action by the government. Denying the claim, a housing board official said, “This is not the plot of land which is under stay. It is an encroachment.”

Related News