Jammu
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:33 AM

'Rs 500 crore to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu'

UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:33 AM
The government Tuesday decided to replace all the wooden poles and barbed wire in Jammu division and a sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for this.

These revelations were made today in the meeting chaired by Principal Secretary PDD RohitKansal here to review summer preparedness of the department to ensure reliable power supply to Jammu division during summer months.

The Principal Secretary enunciated that safety and welfare of the ground-level workers is paramount.

He said that each human life was valuable and needs to be safeguarded at every cost.

He directed to enhance substantially the personal and systematic safety by the department so that accidents are avoided to a larger extent.

The meeting was attended by Managing Directors of JKPTCL, JPDCL, Director Finance Power Development Department (PDD); Secretary (Technical), PDD; Spl Secretary, PDD; Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of all the allied corporations of Jammu division.

The Principal Secretary said that to extend the welfare and well being of its workers PDD would insure each of its field worker including DRWs, PDL and TDL persons for life and any possible injuries.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers of JPDCL to ensure that all the transformers wanting repairs should be kept available before the onset of summer months.

