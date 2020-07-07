RTC helper terminated for illegal activities

A helper with Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (RTC) was terminated from the service by the Managing Director (MD) for illegal activities.

The Corporation in statement said that on specific information received, the MD JKRTC, Angrez Singh Rana raided HSD Pump, Tourist Services Division, Railway Road, Jammu and found the helper on duty pouring diesel from JKRTC pump into two barrels loaded in a private vehicle (TATA-207) bearing registration No. JK02-BB-178.

The private vehicle (TATA 207) along with the two barrels containing 300 liters of diesel were seized and later on handed over to the Police Station Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, while the driver of the private Tata Mobile vehicle admitted in his written statement that against 300 liters of HSD, he paid an amount of Rs.18,000 to the helper (Pump Operator).

In this connection, FIR was lodged in the Police Station Trikuta Nagar, Jammu through respective Unit Officer i.e Manager, Tourist Services.

Further, on the basis of report and recommendations submitted by General Manager (Ops) JKRTC Jammu, the MD JKRTC terminated the services of the accused helper (Pump Operator) for being caught red handed by the competent authority for breach of trust, theft and gross violation of legitimate duties.