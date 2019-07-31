Runner-up Panch declared winner during recounting of votes in Mandi

Authorities in Poonch District on Wednesday conducted recounting of votes for a Panch ward and declared winner the contestant who earlier lost the elections from one vote.

Recounting was conducted for ward 10 in AzmabadPanchayat of Mandi Block in Poonch, an official said.

He said that during the Panchayat elections held in last quarter of previous year, 98 votes were polled for the ward out of which Farooq Khan, who was declared winner, secured 48 votes and runner-up Mohammad Yousuf secured 47 votes while third candidate Mushtaq Ahmed one vote and two votes were rejected during counting.

However, he said, the runner up candidate Mohammad Yousuf filed an objection before the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, who ordered recounting of votes. When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, SherazulHaq said that during recounting of Panch ward votes on Wednesday, runner-up candidate Mohammad Yousuf secured more votes than Farooq Khan, and hence he the former was declared the winner.