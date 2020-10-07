Rural connectivity vital for J&K's growth: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that rural road connectivity was vital for growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor visited Kud area of district Udhampur in Jammu region Wednesday in connection with Back to Village-3 programme.

According to an official handout issued here, the Lt Governor’s visit witnessed a push to the developmental process in the area with inauguration of more than 50 developmental works and the foundation stone of 12 number of developmental works of RDD executed under MGNREGA, 14th FC & 15th FC and B2V work being laid.

Gram Panchayat Accreditation Plans for Panchayat Pachote and Upper Kud were also unveiled on the occasion. The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for construction of 3 rooms which include (Science lab, Art craft room & Library room at Kud with approved cost 43.97 lacs under SMAGRA Shiksha besides laying the foundation stone for construction of water supply scheme at Pachote Sangyote, at a cost of Rs. 469.36 lakhs under District Sector NABARD.

While inaugurating the construction of a road by way of interlocking tiles from the main road to Government Higher Secondary School Kud under Back to Village, the Lt Governor observed that the rural road connectivity as a prerequisite for growth and development of the area.

The projects inaugurated today by the Lt Governor included construction and renovation of PWD roads, PMGSY roads, bridle paths, Panchayat Ghar buildings, tractor roads, culverts, repair of nallahs, CSC’s etc, which will benefit a large number of people especially the rural population.

People expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for reaching out to the inaccessible and hitherto untouched areas and beginning a new chapter of development.

The Lt Governor exhorted the officers to prioritize paving of a strong road network in these areas to ensure added opportunities of tapping the potential of the area for rural transformation.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also distributed Kisan Credit Cards, Golden Cards under Ayushman Bharat scheme, Domicile certificates, Power tillers under Horticulture sector, Sports kits etc among the beneficiaries.

He also handed over pension sanction orders under Social Welfare department and other sanction letters to the beneficiaries.

The Lt Governor interacted with officers and had a detailed review of the implementation of government schemes on the ground, besides taking feedback from the beneficiaries.