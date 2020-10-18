Safeguard farmers' interests: Apni Party

Apni Party Vice President, Aijaz Ahmed Khan Sunday appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to safeguard interests of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The marginalized farmers’ community is cultivating land in their possession on or before 1947 in Jammu and Kashmir and they should not be deprived of their right on the land which their forefathers have cultivated and their families are dependent upon it for their survival,” said Khan referring to the panic among the farmers and poor section of society in the wake of government move on Roshni scheme.