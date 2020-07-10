Sahu relieved from J&K, to join duties in Ladakh

Senior IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir Cadre, Ajeet Kumar Sahu has been relieved from the Union Territory (UT) in view of his transfer to Ladakh UT.

In view of an order issued by Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, under orders of transfer from UT of J&K to UT of Ladakh, shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect with further direction to report to his new place of posting forthwith.

Consequent upon the above, M Raju, IAS (JK:2005), Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKPCC, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates and Civil Aviation Departments, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, consequent upon the relieving of Ajeet Kumar Sahu, IAS to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, in-addition to his own duties will be the overall incharge for management of interstate borders, transit of passengers and supply management at Lakhanpur in view of the emerging situation due to the outbreak of CoronaVirus (COVID-19).