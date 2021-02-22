Jammu, Today's Paper
February 23, 2021

Salman Nizami bereaved

February 23, 2021

Saira Begum, the grand-mother of Congress leader Salman Nizami passed away on Monday.

Saira Begum, the wife of late Aslam Nizami, is survived by two sons and two daughters.

According to family sources, the deceased was not keeping well for the last few months. She was laid to rest in Narwal graveyard in Jammu.

A large number of politicians, activists and prominent persons including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, his wife Shameem Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sambit Patra, Shahnawaz Hussain, Zafar Sareshwala and G M Saroori conveyed her condolences to Nizami.

