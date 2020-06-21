Samagra Shiksha observes Yoga Day

As part of International Yoga Day celebration, Samagra Shiksha in association with Arogya Bharti and Radio Big FM organized live Yoga sessions at SRML Higher Secondary School Jammu.

Maintaining social distancing; the experts from Arogya Bharti conducted half an hour session performing different Aasanas and illustrating their health benefits.

The session was joined by Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Dr. Arun Manhas and senior staff of Radio 92.7 Big FM (Reliance Group).

The live session, which was streamed through Digital Educational Platform, J&K Knowledge Network and Facebook Pages of Samagra Shiksha as well as Big FM, was attended by students, teachers and parents from across the UT.

Meanwhile, acting on the directions of Principal Secretary School Education, Dr Asgar Samoon, an online competition was organized by Samagra Shiksha in which 300 videos displaying different Yoga Aasanas were received from the students of classes 6th to 12th from all the districts including Kashmir division which were being evaluated to screen the winners.