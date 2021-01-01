Samba PMAY (U) beneficiaries figure among 'best house construction' awardees

Two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana –Urban of Samba district including one each of Municipal Council Samba and MC Ramgarh have figured among 88 beneficiary awardees of the country for ‘Best House Construction’ under the flagship housing scheme.

The awards to the selected beneficiaries were conferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference attended by the Samba awardees here at NIC centre District Administrative Complex.

Out of three beneficiaries selected from UT of J&K, two awardees are from Samba viz Tripti Devi wife of Late Krishan Lal of MC Samba and ManjeetKour wife of Dilawar Singh of MC Ramgarh.