Sardar Rafeeq Hussain Khan was leader of masses: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister and President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti today paid rich tributes to former minister and senior party leader Sardar Rafeeq Hussain Khan here today.

Mehbooba arrived on a three days visit to the border district of Rajouri-Poonch today amid massive reception by party workers at various places en-route to Poonch.

The former chief minister visited the residence of her deceased party colleague Sardar Rafeeq Hussain Khan at Mendhar and participated in congressional prayers organized to pay tributes to the departed soul. She was accompanied by General Secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary, former legislators Firdous Tak and Advocate MR Qureshi, Vijay Dogra, former VC, Maroof Khan, Rajinder Manhas, Shamim Dar, BDC Chairman Shamim Ganai, Satpal Charak, Parvaiz Wafa, Varinder Singh Sonu, Adv Javaid Choudhary, Rajat Gupta, Adv Majid Shah, Ahsan Akram, and others.

Addressing a largely attended condolence meeting of the party workers Mufti remembered Sardar Rafeeq Khan as leader of the downtrodden and underprivileged. She said that the deceased had devoted his entire life in the service of society and people shall always remember him for his selfless service.