SAST celebrates 399th birthday of Mata RoopBhawani

Shri AlakhSahiba Trust (SAST) has held a program to celebrate 399th birthday of Shree Alakhishwari Mata Shree RoopBhawani.

In a statement, AlakhSahiba celebrated the Utsav in a simple way by adhering to COVID guidelines and only few select members participated in Puja.

“The devotees were guided to perform Puja at their home and not to visit temple,” said the statement.

The statement said SusheelPajnu along with some devotees performed Puja at JanamSthan of Mata Shree RoopBhawani at Dedmar, SafaKadal, Srinagar.

“Everyone prayed before the Mata Alakhishwari for her blessings to relieve the entire humanity from COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.