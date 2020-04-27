Scholars volunteer to work in COVID19 testing lab in GMC Jammu

Scholars from Microbiology department, University of Jammu have shown willingness to work in COVID19 labs at the Government Medical College and Hospital, here.

An official said they have specific number of staff members engaged in labs for testing samples and needed additional manpower.

“The research scholars have shown keen interest in volunteering their services in the lab,” said the official. “Since we have increased our testing capacity per day to 300, we need additional human resource to manage the lab effectively.”

“One research scholar approached us expressing willingness to join lab,” said the official. Head of Department, Microbiology, DrJyotiWakloo said, “University will not force any scholar to assist in COVID19 lab. If scholars volunteer themselves for the service, we will recommend them accordingly.”

Wakloo said they have already recommended one scholar as she showed willingness to work in the lab. “Our only concern is safety of our scholars. Otherwise, they (scholars) are expert at lab work,” said Wakloo.

She said the department has shifted the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine to GMC Hospital on their request for sample testing.

“It is a very high-end machine to detect any type of RNA. Since COVID19’s genetic material is RNA, this machine is very useful to detect the disease (virus),” she said.