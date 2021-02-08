Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:39 AM

Schools reopen for classes 1 to 8 in Jammu

A week after educational institutions reopened for higher classes, most of the schools in summer zone areas of Jammu resumed class work for the students of classes 1 to 8 amid strict COVID-19 protocol.

However, parents of many students complained of hardships in dropping and picking up their wards in the absence of school transport.

In the revised guidelines on COVID containment measures issued last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, technical or skill development institutions to reopen from February 1.

While the senior classes in the summer zone areas of Jammu division started functioning from February 1, the junior classes resumed functioning from February 8 in accordance with the government order.

However, the schools in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu will reopen after the winter break later this month or early next month depending on the weather conditions.

“We welcome reopening of the schools after a long break… the school is a must for the overall development of a child but the school management needs to follow the government guidelines strictly for the safety of the children,” Prashant Sharma said after dropping his son, a class 3 student, at a private school.

However, he pleaded for restarting the school bus service with certain guidelines to facilitate hassle free to and fro movement of the children between their home and school.

