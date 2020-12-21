Screening committee constituted for border area development

The government Monday constituted the Union Territory Level Screening Committee (UTLSC) for Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

In an order, the General Administration Department (GAD) appointed Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam as chairman of the committee, Administrative Secretary PAD&MD as member secretary, and five other including Administrative Secretary Finance, Administrative Secretary Home, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu, District Development Commissioner of Border Districts and Nodal Officer BADP of Border Guarding Forces (9th, 15th and 16th Corps BSF Kashmir and Jammu) as members.

The committee would approve five years plan and annual action plan recommended by the District Level Committee under the BADP as per the guidelines for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

They would review and monitor the progress of schemes under the BADP and take note of the policy and other bottlenecks including availability of doctors and teachers in the BADP village areas.

They would also review the status of the saturation of centrally-sponsored schemes in border blocks and districts.