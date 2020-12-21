SDH Mandi without radiologist, patients suffer

Notwithstanding its tall claims of augmenting the healthcare sector, the government has failed to provide adequate staff at Sub-District Hospital, (SDH), Mandi of Poonch district.

Sub District hospital Mandi (SDH) is facing shortage of a radiologist due to which patients of the concerned villages are suffering badly. As per locals, patients have no choice except to approach private healthcare centers for getting investigated.

They said though locals on multiple times raised the issue but so far no positive response came from the concerned government.

“There is no radiologist posted in the hospital though the administration has installed a high end USG machine for needy patients,” they alleged.

People have to travel from far flung belts of Mandi tehsil by foot amid COVID19 pandemic. However in SDH Mandi, they have to face hardships and problems due to the non availability of the radiologist.

The Sub-District Hospital (SDH) caters to patient-care of around 1.75 lakhs population in the area.

Locals have appealed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch, Rahul Yadav, to take up the matter with concerned health officials as soon as possible. An official in the Department of Health Services, Jammu said that they were doing an assessment of the staff shortage to various hospitals across the region. “We would be soon able to address the issue as currently, we are facing.