Search operation launched in several villages near LoC in Rajouri after reported suspicious movement

Army and police on Sunday morning launched a search operation in several villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalsiyan area of Nowshera after reports of some suspicious movement, officials said.

An official said that Kalsiyan, Bhawani, Ganya and other adjoining villages have been cordoned off the security forces after reports of presence of suspected persons.

“All these villages fall within a radius of around one to two kilometres from Kalsiyan and Baba Khori sub sectors of Nowshera sector,” he said.

They claimed that the forces have received information of suspected movement in the area after which the entire area has been cordoned off.

Massive searches are being carried out in the forests and human habitations, said the official.

“Teams of security forces are on job. We cannot comment much on this at this point of time as the operation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

An infiltration bid was foiled by the army on May 28 in Kalal area, which is around six kilometers from Kalsiyan. Three militants were killed and as many pushed back, army had claimed.