SEC J&K KK Sharma to retain official protocol: GAD

Newly appointed State Election Commissioner (SEC), Jammu & Kashmir, Kewal Kumar Sharma would continue to enjoy all facilities which he was availing as Advisor of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

As per the General Administration Department (GAD) order, all existing facilities including office space i.e. in Jammu and Srinagar, staff, vehicles, escorts, protection and security cover with KK Sharma, as Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor shall continue to remain with him as State Election Commissioner, till further orders.