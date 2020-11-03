Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 12:55 AM

SEC J&K KK Sharma to retain official protocol: GAD

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 12:55 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic
Trending News

Relief for twin Shopian villages after 3 decades

End exploitation of daily-rated workers: Apni Party

NC functionaries participate in Fateh Khwani of Nasir Khan

New laws detrimental to J&K identity: Hakeem Yaseen

Newly appointed State Election Commissioner (SEC), Jammu & Kashmir, Kewal Kumar Sharma would continue to enjoy all facilities which he was availing as Advisor of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

As per the General Administration Department (GAD) order, all existing facilities including office space i.e. in Jammu and Srinagar, staff, vehicles, escorts, protection and security cover with KK Sharma, as Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor shall continue to remain with him as State Election Commissioner, till further orders.

Related News