UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:35 AM

SEC K K Sharma condoles death of KAS officer Shamim Wani

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma Sunday expressed grief over the demise of senior KAS officer Shamim Ahmad Wani, who passed away on Saturday at GMC&H Jammu due to COVID-19 complications.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that recalling his association with the late officer, the SEC described Wani as a dedicated, soft-spoken and intelligent officer.

The SEC said that Wani served with commitment and professionalism in the committee constituted by the government last year for coming up with a roadmap for providing relief to the industries and commerce sector of of J&K, which had taken a hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Wani felt greatly concerned for the poor and marginalised and others who were impacted by the adversity.

He also recalled his contribution as Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Special Secretary, Finance and Commissioner State Taxes among others.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the SEC prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forberance to the family.

