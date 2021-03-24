SEC Sharma reviews re-poll of Dragmulla, Hajin-A DDC constituencies

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma Wednesday reviewed the process for repoll of DDC constituencies of Dragmulla, Kupwara and Hajin-A in Bandipora.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting held here at Nirvachan Bhawan was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Kupwara and Bandipora through video conferencing and other senior officers of the State Election Commission.

At the outset, the meeting was briefed about the commission’s order whereby the poll process for these two constituencies has been extended upto 31 March 2021.

The comments of the participants regarding issues, if any, pertaining to the conduct of re-poll in these two DDC constituencies were also invited and discussed.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners of both the districts invited attention of SEC towards the prevailing weather conditions in Kashmir.

They informed that in the month of March and first week of April, the weather was generally very erratic in both the re-poll areas.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also mentioned about the annual Amarnath yatra which would commence after the month of April.

He said that the staff in many districts remains on yatra duty during this period and requested the commission to give due consideration to the prevailing weather conditions, closure of financial year and the upcoming annual Amarnath yatra while announcing a re-poll date.

The SEC while appreciating the inputs of the participants asked them to take all the preliminary steps needed for the upcoming re-poll in both the DDC constituencies for which the commission would shortly announce a the date of re-poll.