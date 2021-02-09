Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:38 AM

Secretary RDD launches eco-friendly sanitary pads

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:38 AM
Greater Kashmir

Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today launched eco-friendly sanitary pads at Panchayat Baran of Block Bhalwal here.

Mission Director, JKRLM, Rubina Kauser; Additional Mission Director, JKRLM, BDO Bhalwal and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, RDD said that while regular disposal of sanitary pads contribute to plastic waste and pose environmental hazards, the sanitary pads made by this SHG are eco-friendly, affordable, reusable and hygienic.

