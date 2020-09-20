Secularism bedrock of NC, says Omar Abdullah

Asserting that secularism was the bedrock of National Conference, the party Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday said this political philosophy has survived the vicissitudes of history.

Leading the National Conference functionaries and prominent workers in paying tribute to former MLA and senior leader Thakur Rachpal Singh during online virtual condolence meeting, Omar said the late leader remained at the forefront all his political career to strengthen the secular bonds as cherished by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

“Thakur Sahib believed in the political philosophy of the National Conference which is based on the rich ethos of inclusiveness, camaraderie and spirit of sacrifice”, Omar said while describing the late leader as an inspiration for younger generation because of his rich political acumen and experience spanning decades, commitment to secularism, steadfastness and sobriety.

Omar said Singh played a key role in strengthening the party at grassroots level and worked all along for betterment of the people in various capacities. He has left an indelible mark of public service and worked for harmonious growth of the society based on the cherished agenda of amity and brotherhood.

“Thakur Sahib will be remembered for upholding the secular values and withstanding for the unity and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir by braving all odds,” Omar said.

Singh breathed his last on September 7 after a brief illness and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. The virtual conference began with the observance of two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the late leader.

In his tribute to Singh, the party General Secretary Ali Muhammed Sagar said he will always be remembered for his tireless contribution in ameliorating the lot of peasants, labour fraternity, weaker sections and downtrodden people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri-Poonch belt in particular.

Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana remembered Singh for his qualities of head and heart, saying public good was the mission of his life. He recalled his services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri district in particular, saying his departure has left a big vacuum in the party which was hard to be filled.

Other senior National Conference leaders also paid tribute to Singh, describing him as a leader par excellence, saying he will be remembered for his qualities as a seasoned politician and a gentleman, who strived hard for progress and development of his constituency besides strengthening the party at grassroots level.

Provincial Youth National Conference Vice President and son of the late leader, Yashu Vardhan Singh expressed his gratitude to Omar and other senior leaders for their solidarity with the family.