Security denied to Rajni Patil: JKPCC

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday said senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rajni Patil was not provided any security during her tour to Bishnah on Wednesday.

“Except one PSO, no security was provided to her while AICC Secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma too was accompanying her,” JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said in a statement issued here. The statement said JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir’s security vehicle too was withdrawn.

“This has put a question mark on the fairness of the government and its intention to deprive the opposition Congress to campaign in the ongoing elections,” Sharma said in the statement. JKPCC also urged the Election Commission to act and exercise its authority accusing the security agencies of favouring BJP.