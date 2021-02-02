Security forces foiled weapon dropping attempts by Pak: Advisor Farooq Khan

Accusing Pakistan of resorting to unacceptable acts on Line of Control including air dropping of arms and ammunition, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan said that Pak needs another surgical strike to learn a lesson.

Khan reached Rajouri on Tuesday afternoon where he met with some public delegations at Manjakote and later reached Mendhar in the evening.

Talking with media person, Farooq Khan said to have started his visit of Pir Panjal region in order to meet with newly elected DDC members and other elected representatives and also with civil society members.

Lieutenant Governor administration is trying level best to reach at every corner of Jammu and Kashmir and especially in far flung areas.

When asked about prevailing security scenario, Khan said “security forces have always succeeded in foiling nefarious designs of Pak.”