Secy Hr Edu inspects dev works

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Talat Parvez Rohella Saturday visited Government Degree College (GDC) Parade Ground, Jammu, to inspect and review the construction works being executed in the college.

Rohella visited the construction site of a multi-storey building being constructed by PWD (R&B) under the Languishing projects scheme with an estimated cost of Rs.1448 lakh. The project comprises of basement and first floor parking, six class rooms, provision for labs, staff room incubation centre, cafeteria etc. He held a thorough review of the pace of work and enquired about the time line for its completion. He instructed the concerned contractor to make certain modifications in the construction plan so as to increase the space and the level of utility. He also asked the contractor to stick to the time line for completion of the project.

Commissioner Secretary also assessed construction work of class rooms over the existing girls’ common room and issued instructions to the contractor to enhance the efficiency and the quality of the work.

Principal of the College informed the Commissioner Secretary that it is intended that this complex after its completion shall be converted into PG Block of the College, the estimated cost of this project is Rs.37 lakh.

Commissioner Secretary reviewed progress on work being under taken regarding conversion of Old Girls hostel into new smart class rooms which is being executed with an estimated cost of Rs. 40 lakh.