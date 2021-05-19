Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 9:08 AM

Secy Tribal Affairs Shahid Iqbal Choudhary hospitalized after minor heart attack

Hospital authorities said Choudhary is presently in ICU and under observation.
Secretary Tribal Affairs Department J&K, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, has suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Choudhary, who presenly oversees COVID-19  containment in Jammu, suffered “Myocardial Infarcation” last night and was admitted to Ankur Maitrika Hospital. 

One of Choudhary’s relatives said he is stable now. 

Hospital authorities told GNS that Shahid, former deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, is presently in ICU and under observation. 

