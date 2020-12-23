Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:10 PM

Sehat Scheme | CS reviews arrangements for J&K launch

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements being put in place for the upcoming launch of J&K’s prestigious universal Health Care Scheme, ‘Sehat’.

The chief secretary said that ‘Sehat’ was being launched in convergence with Ayushman Bharat to extend free of cost and cashless health insurance to nearly one crore residents of Jammu and Kashmir who were currently not eligible for similar benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, MD National Health Mission and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts along with their CMOs participated in the meeting.

The DCs apprised the chief secretary of the arrangements being made for the launch of the scheme.

The launch scheduled for December 26 would include inaugural functions at all district headquarters and across 109 medical blocks of J&K.

