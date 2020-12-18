Selection committee for quality monitors under MGNREGA constituted

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a committee for making selection to the posts of quality monitor under MGNREGA in J&K.

As per the GAD order, the sanction was accorded for the constitution of the committee in which Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been appointed as chairman, Development Commissioner (Works), Chief Engineer, Designs, Inspections, and Quality Control as members, member secretary of MGNREGA as convener, Director Finance, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj as member and representative of Public Works (R&B) Department as members.

It was ordered that the quorum for the meeting of the selection committee shall be considered complete only if all the members of the committee are present.