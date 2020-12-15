Self-styled leaders sabotaged Dogra interests: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Tuesday said that the “self-styled Dogra leaders” had sabotaged Dogra interests.

A statement issued here quoted Singh while addressing a public rally at Keerian-Gandyal as saying these were the same people who had for several decades been hand-in-glove with “Gupkar parties” like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress in discriminating against Jammu and Dogras.

He said the same people were overnight posing as the “champions of Dogras” after they had been rejected by the same parties and the leaders around whom they had been “dancing as “sycophants and henchmen”.

Singh said those who had been rejected by all political parties and now found acceptability nowhere had resorted to a desperate bid to emerge as spokespersons of Dogras.

“It is the same individuals who as a part of the then Congress-PDP government unleashed all kinds of terror and force to suppress the Amarnath Land Agitation of 2008 which was spearheaded by Jammuites and Dogras,” Singh said.