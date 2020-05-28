Separate CAT bench for J&K, Ladakh course correction: National Conference

National Conference Thursday described the constitution of separate bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh a step towards redressing the injustice meted out to lakhs of employees and a much needed course correction.

In a statement, senior National Conference leaders said the order with regard to CAT issued earlier by Union Department of Personnel and Training was not only uncalled for but almost a punishment for the aggrieved employees.

“The clarification given later too was harsh as the visits of Chandigarh bench to Jammu had potential of delaying the justice due to overburdened nature of the Tribunal,” said the statement.

It said earlier decision was not only detrimental for the employees but the members of the legal fraternity as well.