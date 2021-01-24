Series of events held at Jammu to mark National Girl Child Week

To mark National Girl Child week, under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Programme (BBBP), series of activities were today organized here by the office of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jammu.

Supervisors, Health Staff, Anganwadi Workers of ICDS Project Jammu and Staff from One Stop Centre were present on the occasion. Beneficiaries of different age-groups were also invited for the event.

Special Lecture was delivered on Save Girl Child by CDPO, AkankshaKalsotra. Baby Kits and Baby Blankets were distributed among newly born Baby girls. The Cake Cutting ceremony to celebrate the birth of Girl Child was also held.