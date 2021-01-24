Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 1:50 AM

Series of events held at Jammu to mark National Girl Child Week

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 1:50 AM
Photo by J&K information Department

To mark National Girl Child week, under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Programme (BBBP), series of activities were today organized here by the office of  Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jammu.

Supervisors, Health Staff, Anganwadi Workers of ICDS Project Jammu and Staff from One Stop Centre were present on the occasion. Beneficiaries of different age-groups were also invited for the event.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

BSF hoists tricolour on Indo-Pak border at Octroi BoP

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Special Lecture was delivered on Save Girl Child by CDPO, AkankshaKalsotra. Baby Kits and Baby Blankets were distributed among newly born Baby girls. The Cake Cutting ceremony to celebrate the birth of Girl Child was also held.

Related News