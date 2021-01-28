'Sethi's home was a political institution'

The residence of Krishan Dev Sethi was a political institution for the masters of politics who ruled Jammu and Kashmir to analyze the present situation and take decisions of future with the help of vast experience of the late comrade.

The family sources said KD Sethi was the name for DalpatianMohallah which was taken with pride by every household and entire Jammu City where former legislators and ideological opposite leaders would visit him occasionally and discuss the political situation from time-to-time.

The residence of the late Comrade was an institution where he had accommodated everyone even if they belonged to different ideologies and they contradict his communist approach to look at the political and issues of J&K; said a family source.

“His house was a perfect example where everyone would come and exchange their ideology and discuss in one room even if they do not agree. However, everyone would listen to each other,” they said.

It was Former Chief Minister Mufti MuhammedSayeed, and like many other politicians from not only Jammu plains, but from Kashmir would visit him frequently.

“He was the epitome of knowledge. SethiSahab was unmatched in telling historic events without involving his bias. He was one who loved every human and hated no one,” said friend of the family.

The close friend of the family said that the leaders from National Conference, PDP, and Congress Party and even from BJP were the frequent visitors to his residence and declined to disclose their names.

“It was the institution for the politicians who were masters in the field but they had not much experience or knowledge then Sethi sahib. He had earned respect from all over for his remarkable ideology and thinking for humanity,” said one of the friends of the family who wished not to be quoted.

His lifestyle has shown a path for the politicians who forget people and compromise things for their own welfare, the family friend added.