Jammu, Latest News
Irshad Khan
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 8:11 PM

Seven of family injured in clash with police over road construction in J&K's Poonch

Irshad Khan
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 8:11 PM

Seven members of a family in Trichal village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir were injured in clash with police while resisting construction of road on their land they alleged was being “forcibly” taken away from them.

Police however disputed the allegation saying the locals “prevented us from doing our job” and also pelted stones on the personnel.

Trending News
File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

GK File Photo

Farooq Abdullah discharged from SKIMS

Representational Photo

Cop, retired soldier among four booked over minor's alleged rape in Kulgam

Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday. [Screengrab]

'Didn't leave when we made them ministers': Mehbooba takes dig at leaders quitting PDP

Sources told Greater Kashmir that clashes erupted after the landowners objected the road construction on their land demarcated for the purpose by the authorities.

Khursheed Ahmad, one of the landowners, alleged that the administration was “forcibly” taking away their land to construct a road.

“We denied them our land, but the police fired tear smoke shells and lathicharged women and children present there, leaving seven locals injured,” Khursheed alleged.

Latest News
Representational Image (GK File Photo)

Jammu college closed after 23 students, seven staffers test COVID-19 positive

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K records 812 record new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Representational Image

Two killed, as many injured as tanker falls into gorge in J&K's Reasi

File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

He said the injured were shifted to Mandi hospital for treatment.

Police rebutted the claims by locals about forcibly taking their land.

SHO Mandi, Bashir Ahmad said that the locals prevented the road construction and pelted them with stones leaving “several cops injured”.

He however acknowledged that a “few civilians were injured too”.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News