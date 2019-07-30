Several delegations call on Advisor Khan

Several delegations Tuesday met Advisor Farooq Khan and projected their issues and demands, while seeking his intervention.

The members of visiting delegation also congratulated him for his appointment as the new Advisor to the Governor.

A delegation of Dogra Jammu Sangathan, J&K Athletic Association, Teachers’ Association, Sarpanchs of different villages, besides several individuals met the Advisor and raised issues of public importance.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also interacted with Sikh religious leader, Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib, and representatives of various organisations of the community to discuss the issues of public importance.

The Advisor appreciated the role of Sikh community in the development of country and in the state. He assured that he will take all possible steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make his best effort to come up to their expectations.

Former president state Gurudwara Prabandhak Board, Sudershan Singh Wazir, president Shrimoni Akali Dal (JK) Darbinder Singh, chief organizer Shrimoni Akali Dal, Mohinder Singh, president Vegetable and Fruit Association, Surinder Singh Kala, and President J&K Transport Association, Gajan Singh, were also present on the occasion