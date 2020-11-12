Several deputations call on LG Sinha

Several deputations of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association, doctors and employees’ Union on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha here.

A deputation of JKAS Officers Association led by its General Secretary, Shahid Saleem put forth various demands pertaining to their service and career progression. The LG held a detailed discussion with the visiting officers’ delegation and assured that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into for early redressal.

Similarly, another deputation of Resident Doctors Association called on the LG and discussed several issues related to their service, security, accommodation, besides other matters related to their profession. A deputation of J&K Lower Grade Employees Union headed by Maqbool Hussain also met the LG and submitted their memorandum of demands and also discussed their various service matters.

Meanwhile, a delegation of residents from Marh area led by Advocate Abhinav Sharma, former President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu apprised the LG about various local issues pertaining to alternate road connectivity for the locals living in border villages in case of border shelling and other developmental issues.